Four teens injured after ATV crash in Orange

The teens ran a stop sign and hit a Tahoe, according to Patrol Captain Keith Longlois with the Orange Police department.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGE, Texas — Four teens were hospitalized after an ATV crash in Orange on May 28, according to Patrol Captain Keith Longlois with the Orange Police Department.

Longlois told 12news that the ATV was going north on Third Street around 6:15 p.m., when the driver ran a stop sign at the intersection of Park Avenue. The ATV hit a Chevy Tahoe that was going west on Park Avenue, which caused the ATV to flip.

The three people riding in the Tahoe were not injured. All four teens that were riding on the ATV were taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The Orange Police Department is investigating the crash. It is unknown (right now) if the teens will be charged, according to Longlois.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.