13-year-old arrested after running away from stolen car, BPD says

Three teens ran from the stolen Mustang after officers attempted to pull the car over, according to a BPD press release.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont Police officer arrested a 13-year-old boy after the teen ran away from a stolen car on May 28, according to a press release from the Beaumont Police Department.

The officer spotted a stolen red Mustang while patrolling around 105 and Major DR at 3:58 a.m. BPD says the officer attempted to stop the car, but the suspect kept driving.

The suspect later stopped the car in the area of 6090 North Major, and three teens ran from the car. The officer was able to catch the driver, a 13-year-old, according to the press release.

The teen was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Evading Detention on Foot, and taken to the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center.

Police have not said if the other suspects were caught.

The car was returned to the owner.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.