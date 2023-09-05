Fire, tower collapse triggers evacuation at BASF TotalEnergies Petrochemicals refinery in Port Arthur

No one was injured and all employees have been accounted for.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Employees at BASF TotalEnergies Petrochemicals in Port Arthur were evacuated Tuesday following a fire and the collapse of a tower at the refinery.

No one was injured and all employees have been accounted for according to a news release from Shelly Vitanza of BASF.

A fire broke out Tuesday at about 10:45 a.m. in the pyrolysis gasoline unit at the refinery according to Vitanza.

Just over an hour later, at 11:55 a.m., the pyrolysis tower collapsed.

Following the collapse of the tower all employees who were not directly involved in dealing with the fire and tower collapse were evacuated according to Vitanza. The evacuation happened at about 12:20 p.m.

The fire was contained by 1:30 p.m. according to Vitanza.

The company is investigating the cause of the fire and subsequent tower collapse.

"BASF regards protection of health, safety and the environment as our most important responsibility. We care about our employees and we care about our communities. We are committed to operating facilities in a safe and environmentally responsible fashion," according to the news release.

The refinery is a joint venture of BASF and Total Energies.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.