Ken Paxton impeachment trial: Live coverage, latest updates from Austin

The suspended Texas attorney general will face 16 articles of impeachment before the Texas Senate.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton goes on trial for his impeachment Tuesday morning in Austin.

Texas State Senators will hear 16 articles of impeachment against Paxton, who faces accusations of bribery, disregard of duty and misappropriation of public resources.

We're tracking the latest updates and developments from the trial here. You can also watch continuous coverage of the trial in the video player above, when the trial coverage begins at 8:30 a.m.

Early scenes from Austin

Dozens of people were inside the Texas Capitol early Tuesday morning, waiting to secure a seat inside the Senate chamber for the impeachment trial. A limited number of tickets, both needed by the public and media, was being made available for the impeachment trial each day.

In fact, the first media members wanting to get a ticket arrived at 3 a.m., according to WFAA's Chris Sadeghi, who shared these updates from the Capitol:

The scene inside the Texas Capitol right now.



One staircase is for media and the other is for the public. Both trying to secure seats inside the Senate chamber for the morning session of #KenPaxton’s impeachment trial.



It starts at 9am. #IAmUp pic.twitter.com/E3RcHXWnc9 — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) September 5, 2023

The first media members got in line at 3am to secure a couple of the precious few seats available for #KenPaxton’s impeachment trial, the likes of which have not been seen since 1917.



We are live in Austin with a preview of what to expect on @WFAADaybreak.#IAmUp pic.twitter.com/HMvPjwWasU — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) September 5, 2023

The crowd lining up for tickets appear to lean toward support of Paxton, a Collin County Republican. Several in the crowd were wearing matching red t-shirts that with a "Rino Hunting Permit" across the front.

From talking to the people who lined up for tickets, it feels like a mostly Pro-Paxton crowd at this point.#Paxton #IamUp pic.twitter.com/k6Ctd6uuO8 — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) September 5, 2023

What is Ken Paxton accused of?

The Texas House of Representatives in May voted to impeach Paxton, a Collin County Republican who first took office in 2015. Paxton previously served as a Texas senator and representative.

Paxton's tenure has seen several legal matters and controversies involving him, including the shadow of a state securities fraud case in which he was indicted in Collin County in 2015. Paxton has yet to face trial in the indictment, though the case has not been closed.

But Paxton's impeachment centers on his alleged involvement with Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, who faces eight counts of making false statements to financial institutions.

Paul, 36, allegedly overstated his assets and understated his liabilities to fraudulently obtain loans, according to a 23-page indictment filed by federal prosecutors in June.

Paxton was not mentioned in Paul's indictment, and he does not face charges in the case.

But Paxton faces 20 articles of impeachment, including disregard of duty, obstruction of justice, constitutional bribery and misappropriation of public resources, many of which are tied to his alleged involvement with Paul.

A document dump from the Texas House impeachment managers earlier this month provided details on how Paxton allegedly abused his office to help Paul, according to the Texas Tribune.

It's unclear how long the impeachment trial will last, though it could be up to several weeks. It's also not clear if Paxton will testify.

He is listed as one of several dozen witnesses, but that doesn't mean he'll testify.

How does the Ken Paxton impeachment trial work?

It's important to remember Paxton is facing a political trial, not a criminal trial. So the proceedings might not look like what you're used to seeing in a courtroom.

First, it is important to know how members of the Texas Legislature will play a part.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is the presiding officer of the court of impeachment, or judge.

The lone defendant in the impeachment trial is Warren Kenneth “Ken” Paxton.

The House Board of Managers are the prosecutors.

The jury is all members of the Texas Senate who are present and eligible to vote with a "yes" or "no."

Angela Paxton, state senator and wife of impeached Ken Paxton, is ineligible to vote due to a conflict of interest. She is required to attend the trial, but may not vote on any matters, motions, questions or participate in closed-session deliberation.

The senate sergeant at arms will act as bailiff, while the secretary of the senate will serve as the clerk.

Prior to the trial, all pre-trial motions and answers are submitted in writing to Lt. Gov. Patrick. From there, he sends them to a special committee on rules and procedures for court of impeachments. This committee consists of five members who make recommendations on all motions and amendments.

Like in regular trials, Paxton has rights as a defendant. Paxton is required to attend the trial; however, he is not required to take the stand to testify. He or his attorneys may enter a plea, but if a plea is not made, the Senate will move forward with a plea of “not guilty.”

The witness list has been made confidential; however, we do know that no member of the court (senator) or presiding officer may be called or volunteer as a witness – unless the evidence is relevant.

Patrick will swear in each person, and no witness can listen to the testimony of other witnesses. Witnesses cannot talk to each other about the trial and, much like regular trials, cannot read reports, watch television or look at social media.

Witnesses will only be examined by one person on behalf of the other party, and there are strict time limits in place. Both the defense and prosecution have 60 minutes allotted for opening statements and 24 hours of presentations. A witness may only be cross-examined for 60 minutes, and the same amount of time is given for rebuttal evidence per side. If there is a conviction, 15 minutes will be given, per side, to discuss whether Paxton would be disqualified from holding a future position in office.