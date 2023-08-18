Free legal advice clinic being held in Lumberton for Southeast Texas veterans

Volunteer attorneys will be available to provide up to 15 minutes of free legal advice on civil issues to all veterans who attend.

LUMBERTON, Texas — The Jefferson County Bar Association is hosting a free in-person veteran's legal advice clinic at the Lumberton Fire & EMS.

Volunteer attorneys will be available to provide up to 15 minutes of free legal advice on civil issues to all veterans who attend.

The clinic will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 228 Country Lane Drive from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Residents of Jefferson, Hardin, Orange, Liberty or Chambers County veteran or spouse of a deceased veteran is eligible to attend this event and receive individualized advice in a variety of legal areas including family law, wills and probate, consumer issues, landlord/tenant law, employment, and more

All attendees will be required to complete an application for assistance and those needing continued legal representation and possible placement with a pro-bono attorney must qualify for legal aid.

Financial guidelines do apply for continued legal representation.

Appointments are not necessary but are encouraged to ensure ample volunteers are recruited.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the Jefferson County Bar Association at 409-839-2332.

These events are a public service of the Jefferson County Bar Association which provides pro bono legal services to U.S. veterans in Jefferson, Hardin, Liberty, and Orange counties in Texas. The Veterans Legal Initiative is made possible by grants from the Texas Access to Justice Foundation, and the Jefferson County Bar Association Foundation. TAJF is the leading funder of civil legal aid to the poor in Texas. Created in 1984 by the Supreme Court of Texas, TAJF awards millions of dollars per year that benefits hundreds of thousands of low-income Texans annually including victims of crime, abused and neglected children, veterans, the elderly and the homeless.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device