BEAUMONT — Friends and family of Bradison Mims gathered along North Street to remember his life, a month after his murder.

A cross with his name now sits near the crime scene to serve as a memorial.

On October 16, Mims was killed from multiple gunshot wounds.

The family tells 12News they believe he was shot 28 times trying to protect his neighborhood.

Beaumont Police arrested 38-year-old Herbert Collins two days later, charging him with the murder of Mims.

A month before the shooting, Mims celebrated the birth of his son Bradison Mims, Jr.

Family replaced the cross Wednesday after someone destroyed the original piece two weeks ago.

Balloons were also released into the air because Wednesday would've marked Mim's 30th birthday.

Candles lit up both around the memorial and in the hands of loved ones.

