'Nothing will ever be enough to replace Sheena' | Fallen Beaumont officer honored with plaque at Beaumont Police Department

August 9, 2023 marks three years since the Sheena Yarbrough-Powell was killed in the line of duty.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas is honoring the fallen Beaumont police officer, Sheena Yarbrough-Powell.

On Wednesday The 100 Club of Southeast Texas unveiled a plaque in her honor. The plaque is on display at Beaumont Police Department headquarters.

Fellow officers hope it'll remind others of Sheena's service, and her sacrifice.

Officer Yarbrough-Powell's husband Tyler Powell fought back tears as he spoke to the crowd during the unveiling.

"Nothing will ever be enough to replace Sheena. At the end of the day more than anything I just want her here. I miss my wife. I miss my Sheena," said Powell.

In 2020 Officer Yarbrough-Powell was killed in the line of duty. She was driving down Highway 69 with her partner when the now-convicted drunk driver Luis Torres crashed head-on into her patrol car.

"People keep comparing her to a light, a sunflower all this other stuff. She is a light and frankly I've never met anyone like her," said Powell.

Now the community is making sure her light never dims.

"I'm very thankful for The 100 Club in general. They have been an amazing organization to me and the rest of the family," said Powell.

The organization supports families of fallen officers and firefighters.

The plaque now serves as a reminder of the great sacrifice Officer Yarbrough-Powell made.

"We just want to make sure that people remember the sacrifice, but also remember in this particular case what drinking and driving can do. It can take a special person from this world and we want to make sure and keep her memory alive," said Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow.

While she may be gone her bravery and service still inspires those whose lives she touched.

"I live a life here that she would be proud of, so whenever I get to the other side, I get to see Sheena," said Powell.

Powell says he loves when people come up to him talking about her. He says she is and always will be his favorite topic of discussion.

18 Beaumont Police officers have been killed in the line of duty.