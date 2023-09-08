Vidor Police release dashcam video showing Friday chase, wreck along Interstate 10

Dashcam video shows the truck and trailer striking the center median before spinning around facing the wrong direction and ending up in the ditch.

VIDOR, Texas — Vidor Police have released the dashcam video of a chase late last week along Interstate 10 involving a stolen pickup towing a trailer.

Robert Tunnel, 31, can be seen in the video being arrested by officers once the chase ended.

After Beaumont Police got a report of the stolen pickup truck and trailer they let deputies and officers in Orange County know and provided a description of the stolen pickup.

Officers in Vidor spotted the stolen truck and trailer along Interstate 10 near Evangeline Dr around mile marker 826 in Orange County and attempted to pull it over.

When Tunnel didn't pull over they began chasing the truck at what was described as "unsafe speeds."

Tunnel lost control of the truck not far from the Texas state line in Orange.

Dashcam video shows the truck and trailer striking the center median wall before spinning around, facing the wrong direction and then driving off the interstate and stopping in the ditch alongside the interstate.

Officers can then be seen pulling Tunnel out of the truck and putting him on the hood of the police cruiser as they placed him in handcuffs.

Tunnel was covered in bleach and had it in his eyes when he was arrested because there were bottles of beach in the truck's cab that spilled when he wrecked the truck according to Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll.

The bleach ended up ruining several of the arresting officers' uniforms.

When he was arrested Tunnel had several IDs in his possession so he is also being charged with fraudulent use of an ID.

Because one of the IDs police say he had belongs to a man who had a car stolen in Beaumont several days ago they believe he stole another car before stealing the pickup and trailer.

Tunnel was also wanted on a Sabine County warrant for aggravated robbery according to police.

