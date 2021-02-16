Entergy begins rolling blackouts; 47K in Southeast Texas without power Tuesday morning

At 7 a .m. 31,662 customers in Jefferson County were without power.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Entergy began rolling blackouts early Tuesday morning leaving more than 47,000 Southeast Texans without power following a night of below freezing temperatures.

In a text message sent out to customers just after 6:30 a.m Entergy announced that its grid operator, Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO, told them to start outages to "maintain the safety and stability of the power grid."

Late Monday night in Jefferson County about 500 Entergy customers were without power. At about 4:40 a.m. Tuesday more than 20,000 in the county were in the dark according to Entergy’s online outage map.

Just after 7 a.m. more than 47,000 Entergy customers were without power in Southeast Texas.

Here’s a county by county breakdown as of 7 a.m.:

Jefferson County – 31,662

Hardin County – 7,355

Orange County – 8,418

Outage numbers rose by more than 27,000 in about two and a half hours.

Statement from Entergy via text message...

"We were notified by our grid operator, MISO, to begin power outages to maintain the safety and stability of the power grid. We will update you as soon as we have more information on the outage duration. We apologize for the inconvenience. We are working to repair damages and restore our system to normal grid operations as soon as possible."

The entire state is experiencing an unprecedented power shortage due to a severe winter storm that has taken over Texas.

Entergy put out a statement Monday night saying, "High electrical power demand has caused a power shortage, and issues caused by the freeze are impacting generation units and transmission lines."

As of late Monday night Southeast Texas had been spared the rolling blackouts affecting much of Texas. In the Houston area CenterPoint Energy reported 1,375,268, nearly 60% of their customers, were without power at about 5:30 a.m.

As many as 4.3 million Texans were in the dark Monday night because one of the state's power grids can't keep up with demand.

Most of Texas is connected to something called ERCOT or the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. It's the grid that's in trouble Monday night.

Southeast Texas and Entergy are on an entirely different grid.

Entergy is part of a different provider network, called MISO, or Midcontinent Independent System Operator.

Here's why the situation is so challenging. Our power grids are designed for summer days when Texans blast their air conditioner. The grid doesn't perform well in wintry weather.