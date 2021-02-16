Gov. Abbott calls for emergency legislative item on ERCOT reform

Gov. Abbott's office sent a release on the item Tuesday, meaning legislators are being asked to investigate ERCOT.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is making the power outage situation in Texas an emergency item during this legislative session.

By doing that, he’s calling for an investigation into the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, to come up with solutions to make sure the state never experiences an outage like the one we’re in now.

“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable over the past 48 hours,” said Governor Abbott. “Far too many Texans are without power and heat for their homes as our state faces freezing temperatures and severe winter weather.”

How does ERCOT work and what happened with this outage?

ERCOT manages the flow of electricity to more than 25 million Texas customers.

The grid is made up of four parts:

Electricity generators like power plants

Transmission lines

Distribution networks

Finally consumer use AKA your home.

ERCOT dispatches power on an electric grid that connects more than 46,500 miles of transmission lines and hundreds of power plants in Texas. Sunday night's storm led to unprecedented demand – a new record of more than 69,000 megawatt hours.

There just was not enough power to supply the grid as power plants across the state were crippled by the frigid weather.

"A number generation plants taken offline, wind turbines frozen over in various parts of the state, one of four nuclear plants had to be taken away,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said Monday. “Huge demand, very limited supply. A system wide failure across the state."

When ERCOT declared an emergency, CenterPoint, the company who delivers the power to Houston-area homes, had no choice but to start rolling blackouts and now long lasting outages. In other words, because it's a power generation problem instead of a transmission problem, CenterPoint cannot directly address the situation.