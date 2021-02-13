Entergy Texas prepares for power outages in forecasted ice storm

Entergy crews are preparing for the winter weather in Southeast Texas' forecast. Back in the 1997 ice storm, 90,000 homes and businesses were in the dark.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Entergy crews are preparing for a forecasted ice storm, the company said Friday.

Entergy Texas said in a statement they know the ice expected in Southeast Texas would be enough to break branches and take down power lines.

Back during the 1997 ice storm, 90,000 homes and businesses were in the dark, some for days.

Power outages are likely to happen as a result of forecasted weather conditions starting this weekend. When the ice comes, Entergy Texas said they will be ready to respond.

Southeast Texans are bracing for a winter storm, some remembering the '97 ice storm that left tens of thousands without power for nearly seven days.

"I'm a little uneasy about it, especially, after getting over hurricane season," Beaumont resident Nicole Guidry said.

Guidry remembers the 1997 ice storm.

"It was at least ten of us," she said. "We were bundled up, covered, no heat, nothing. We had water, but it was very cold, and we couldn't go anywhere."

Decades later, Entergy Texas said despite the comparisons, the company is better equipped to handle this storm.

"We've made a lot of investments in our infrastructure," Entergy Texas director of region distribution operations Frank Shannon said. "Our tree trimming is considerable more intensive than it was in 1997. Our reliability is exponentially better than it was than it was in 1997."

Shannon said the company plans to bring in additional resources, such as crews and equipment to help with restoration efforts if needed.

"For customers and crews alike, the driving is going to be a challenge," he said. "Limbs in trees that are weighed down by ice tend to just break and that could be a hazard."

Despite the challenges that lie ahead, Entergy said they are ready for the task.

"Our employees are ready as always," Shannon said. "We're ready to serve our customer."

Guidry said Entergy crews preparing is comforting for her to hear, even as she remembers 1997.

"I do have to say they were on the job," she said. "They were trying to fix things, so it makes me feel better that they have crews ready."

Anyone who finds themselves without power during next week's storm can contact Entergy by phone or social media to report outages.