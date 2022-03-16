Louisiana woman organizes bake sale to help Ukrainian refugees following Russian invasion

A Louisiana woman leaped into action to see what she could do to help the refugees of Ukraine in Poland.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The war in Ukraine has left many across the world feeling helpless.

A Louisiana woman leaped into action to see what she could do to help the refugees of Ukraine in Poland, and the delicious idea became a bake sale.

Like many of us, Katelynn Gibson has been watching in horror as Russia invaded Ukraine. When she found out Ukrainian refugees were fleeing to Poland, she knew who she had to contact, a Pastor at a church in Poland where she used to worship.

“I couldn't be there as badly as I wanted to,” Gibson said.

Gibson now lives in Louisiana, but she used to call Poland home. When she saw what was happening and that Ukrainian refugees were fleeing to Poland, she knew she had to help.

“they are getting the necessities and things to start over and I knew I wanted to be a part of this, and let me think on it. My low goal was to roughly raise $200,” Gibson said.

Gibson and her mother hosted a bake sale, and the generosity was unexpected.

They completely sold out of baked goods and ended up raising more than $1,500. They knew this was something important and they had to be a part of it.

“It was like my nation, my family, my brothers, and sisters,” Gibson said. “I would hope that someone would care to help me in any way possible. Like it was possible for me and my mom to do this, and it didn’t feel right just sitting there.”

This is just the beginning of many fundraisers Gibson is planning. The money will be sent to her former church in Poland to help Ukrainians.

“Hey, if you do it again let us know, so right now we are just getting the funds built back up to get all the supplies we need and what not. We will go back in for round two,” Gibson said.

If you would like to donate directly, here's information about the Worship Center in Poland, where you can learn about ways you can donate.