Non-profit organization offering legal help to Hardin County renters facing eviction

"We can advise on tenants’ rights,” Ethan Siegel said. “[We] guide people through the eviction process, potentially negotiate with landlords and provide in-court representation for those who are eligible."



Siegel with the Texas Legal Services Center said the non-profit organization has been hosting a mix of in-person and virtual eviction clinics at the Silsbee Public Library.



Siegel said most renters don't know they have rights, and landlords have responsibilities.



"[They] don't know that they're entitled to certain notice and their landlord has certain obligations that they have to meet during the eviction process," Siegel said.



Siegel said the Texas Legal Services Center's work with Hardin County renters has largely been a success, especially since many of these tenants can't afford an attorney.



"Having somebody that's there for them whether it's just giving information or providing in-court representation really helps a tenant's ability to communicate with their landlord interested in their home," Siegel said.



Looking at Hardin County Precinct 5, you can see evictions initially went up from 2018 to 2019 but have decreased each year since.



Only 49 cases were reported in 2021, but this could be due in part to the Texas Supreme court's decision last fall to extend the eviction moratorium.



Siegel encourages Hardin County renters and also those in rural counties like Jasper, Tyler, and Newton to call the center's helpline if they come face-to-face with an eviction notice.



"Call our eviction helpline at 855-270-7655. Our program right now is focused on assisting tenants who are behind on rent,” Siegel said.