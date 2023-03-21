Southeast Texas doctor receives patent for life-saving medical device

Through experience, Dr. Ali Osman realized there was a need for a device that can locate patient's airways for specialized intubations.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Medical strides are being made in Southeast Texas thanks to a new-lifesaving device.

Dr. Ali Osman from Baptist Hospital has created a device that will help patients who aren't breathing.

"The idea for this device was brought up by my experiences and those of my colleagues," Osman said.

Through experience, Osman realized there was a need for a device that can locate patient's airways for specialized intubations.

"Sometimes we fail to locate the airway. Airway means if somebody comes into the emergency room and they can't breathe for whatever reason, the usual process is to put the patient to sleep into their trachea, into their windpipe," Osman said. "Sometimes you can't go through the mouth, but through the throat."

This five-step routine procedure has a tiny window of four minutes before your brain could receive life-altering consequences without oxygen.

"The device of I came up for if you are correct in the first step, then step two through five follow step the process," Osman said.

This kick-started the process of planning, designing and applying for patents.

The device would have a camera, to make the five-step procedure easier.

"I made many prototypes, and applied for a patent, which took about three and a half to four years to get the patent," Osman said.

Now with the patent secured, Dr. Osman is moving into the next phases of the project, which includes partnering up with medical device companies that could use his idea to save lives.

