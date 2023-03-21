Suspect arrested after stabbing, injuring man in Newton County

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the victim with numerous wounds on his head and upper body.

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested after injuring a man during a Monday afternoon stabbing.

On Monday, March 20, 2023, at around 4:47 p.m., deputies were sent to the 6000 Block of CR 3068 in reference to an assault involving weapons, according to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived on the scene at FM1004 at CR 3068, they found the victim with numerous wounds on his head and upper body.

The suspect had left the scene to a location down the street on CR3068, according to the release.

The victim was treated on scene and transported to a hospital in Beaumont with non life-threatening injuries.

Captain Hopson, Sergeant Mitchell, Deputy Nash/K9 Bruce and Sheriff Robert Burby approached the suspect at his residence.

They instructed the suspect to come outside with his hands up. He began to shout while he opened the door and came outside, according to the release.

The suspect was arrested without incident and transported to the Newton County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment by a Justice of the Peace Judge.

This is an ongoing investigation.

From a Newton County Sheriff's Office news release:

On Monday, March 20, 2023, at approximately 1647 hours, Deputies were dispatched to the 6000 Block of CR 3068 in reference to an assault involving weapons. When Deputies arrived on the scene at FM1004 @ CR 3068 they observed the male victim with numerous lacerations on his head and upper body. The suspect had fled the scene to a location down the street on CR3068. We learned the identity of the suspect and the victim was treated by Trout Creek First Responders and EMTs and loaded into an Allegiance Ambulance and transported to a hospital in Beaumont. The victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Captain Hopson, Sergeant Mitchell, Deputy Nash/K9 Bruce, and I proceeded to the suspect’s residence on CR3068. We announced our presence and instructed the suspect to come outside with his `hands up. The suspect began to shout and ramble while he opened the door and came outside. He was informed that he was under arrest and was handcuffed without incident. He was transported to the Newton County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment by a Justice of the Peace Judge. This is an ongoing investigation, and an update will be provided when the suspect is arraigned.

