Thomas Jefferson Middle School receives nearly $5K STEM grant by the Toshiba America Foundation

The grant will help support incoming 8th grade students on their Environmental Stewards Challenge Project.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Thomas Jefferson Middle School (TJMS) has received a STEM grant to help support incoming 8th grade students on their Environmental Stewards Challenge Project.

The $4,689 grant was given to the middle school in Port Arthur by the Toshiba America Foundation (TAF).

This project aims to ignite students' curiosity in studying the effects of human activities on the environment through inquiry learning, scientific research, and firsthand exploration, according to a news release from Port Arthur Independent School District.

Asther Reyes, grant writer and project director of the TJMS Environmental Stewards Challenge, says the project covers three stages: EcoChallenge Exploration, EcoChallenge Immersion, and EcoChallenge Solution.

Participants in the project will receive an Eco Challenge Map with targeted areas for exploratory study. An environmental science exhibit culminates at the end of the three-week challenge with the presence of parents, students and community members, according to the release.

TJMS principal Dr. Kristi Lewis says that the project will be ready by the 2023-2024 academic year and will involve the implementation of STEM engineering design coursework into one or more classes at the school.

“Our school is ready for the challenge of implementing 21st-century learning skills, and I applaud the effort of teachers who have positioned themselves as change agents at our school,” Lewis said.

Port Arthur ISD Principal Dr. Mark Porterie says he and the rest of the administration and staff are eager to see the exhibit from the students' hard work.

"I know they are ready to explore now in anticipation of what’s to come next year. Wonderful and engaging instruction continues to happen in PAISD and we are very appreciative of Toshiba for awarding this grant to this campus so our students can enjoy studying the environment," Porterie said.

Toshiba America Foundation’s grants fund projects designed by individual classroom teachers. This approach brings immediate results, according to the release.

Teachers are able to change the way they teach STEM subjects because the grant supports equipment for hands-on experiments and inquiry-based approaches to the curriculum.