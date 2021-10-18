COVID-19 updates: Texas hospitalizations drop below 5,000 for first time since late July

State hospitalizations have currently declined every day for 41 consecutive days.

TEXAS, USA — On Monday, state health officials reported there are currently 4,950 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas. This is down from 5,013 the previous day.

State hospitalizations have currently declined every day for 41 consecutive days.

The last time the state's statistic was this low was when there were 4,982 hospitalizations on July 26.

Texas COVID hospitalizations are below 5k for the 1st time since 7/25



Took 14 days to go up from 5k to 10k and 23 to go from 10k down to 5k



DFW now a little below Summer '20 peak



New UTSW model notes: COVID-related visits to the ER are now flat, rather than declining

(@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/grv6ng1nui — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) October 18, 2021

In the past six days, state hospitalizations have dropped by 1,134 from 6,084 to 4,950.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11, when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 6,893 hospitalizations.





Dallas County reports 20 new deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 20 new COVID-19 deaths Monday.

These ranged in age from a Dallas man in his 20s to a Richardson man in his 90s.

This brings the county's confirmed COVID-19 death total to 4,871 since tracking began in March 2020.

There were also 473 new COVID-19 cases Monday, according to local health officials.

Of the new cases, 168 are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

There have now been 338,833 total confirmed cases since tracking began in March 2020.

NEW: Dallas County Reports a Total of 473 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 20 Deaths, Including 168 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/qKqJaRiYKe — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) October 18, 2021

Tarrant County health officials report 519 hospitalizations

Tarrant County Public Health reported there are currently 519 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That's up from 517 the previous day.

COVID-19 patients currently make up 8% of the total hospital bed capacity.

Health officials reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths. These ranged in age from a White Settlement woman in her 30s to a Fort Worth man his 70s.

There were also 412 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have been 357,466 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of last Wednesday, there have been 2,590,824 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

Collin County health officials report 188 hospitalizations

Collin County health officials said the county currently has 188 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday. This is down from 199 on Friday, the last day the county reported these statistics.

COVID-19 patients make up 7% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity, according to county data.

There were also 106 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Monday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is up from 98 on Sunday.

County health officials do not report daily case count statistics.

The county's current 14-day case count average is 140, state data shows. The record average of 708 happened from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13.

Denton County has seven ICU beds currently available

Denton County Public Health reported there are seven ICU beds currently available in the county's hospitals.

There are currently 93 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, down from 99 on Sunday. Denton County hospitalizations have remained below 100 every day since Saturday.

The county currently has a 14-day average of 114 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 265 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have now been 105,437 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

As of Monday, 207,226 people in Denton County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 198,623 have received their second dose and 1,225 have received their third dose.

State officials report lowest two-day total of new cases since July

State health officials reported 1,870 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, up from 582 cases Sunday.

This two-day total of 2,452 is the lowest it has been since July 11-12 when there were 912 new daily cases in Texas.

Texas has had fewer than 10,000 daily cases reported in 24 of the last 26 days.

The state's current 14-day average is 4,863.