Let there be Lights, councilman pushes to light up Beaumont freeway

After seeing the electric transformation of other cities, Councilman Turner is pushing for this project to elevate his own city.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Councilman A.J Turner urges to light up Beaumont.

In a recent Facebook post, constituents suggested helping make the city brighter by lighting up the I-10 with LED lights.

After seeing the electric transformation of other cities, Councilman Turner is pushing for this project to elevate his own city.

The decision to add LED lights to the I-10 underpass are based off meetings held with other city council members who have already made these changes.

“Council members from San Antonio and Houston showed me how I can make this in our city,” said Turner, who feels that great thing about those conferences we go to is we get a chance to network.

Such opportunities to network with other council men helped Turner visualize and understand just how the city can achieve this goal, through grants and funds through the Texas Department of Transportation.

“While Tx- Dot is re-doing the freeway they have money that is allocated to do lighting,” said Turner, with hopes to get in touch with them ahead of time to choose colored lights instead of regular lights.

Now Turner has turned to social media do to its ability to connect with the citizens and to help gage interest.

The Councilman believes it’s the right move to get the people involved.

“We should all make decisions on the image of our community, and it's important as a community we make those decisions,” said Turner.

Although he feels that is important to find way to improve the city without burdening the citizens, Turner also believes that it is the right move to get people involved.