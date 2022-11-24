Café in Vidor gives back to the community for Thanksgiving

"We started for people who had no family here to celebrate with or families that could not afford to make a traditional thanksgiving meal,” said Sherry Mills.

VIDOR, Texas — Thanksgiving is a special time for most people, with giving being the highlight.

For Sherry and David Mills, the owners of the Red Wagon Café in Vidor, that seems to be the case.

The couple started feeding their community free Thanksgiving dinner 12 years ago and never looked back.

"We started for people who had no family here to celebrate with or families that could not afford to make a traditional thanksgiving meal,” said Sherry Mills.

Originally the traditional meal was served buffet style, allowing guests to serve themselves. The Mills’ wanted their guests to feel as if they were at home with family.

“I was raised to know that no matter how bad you think life is somebody has it worse, so instead of feeling sorry for yourself be a blessing to someone who needs just a little more than you,” said Sherry Mills.

There are no waitresses to serve the Thanksgiving feast at the Red Wagon Café, only volunteers.

The Mills’ say they have been blessed to have good friends and family who join them each year, volunteering to help them, help others.

John Hernandez with Sysco has volunteered every year since the café started their tradition and Barry Magraw gets volunteers to help distribute the meals to those in need.

Unfortunately, during COVID-19, the Red Wagon Café was unable to serve dinner indoors, but they still managed to give back to their community.

Instead of hosting the feast at the Red Wagon Café, they started preparing 100 plates a year for the homeless or seniors at home.

"You just never know, you might be that ray of hope someone needs," said Sherry Mills said.