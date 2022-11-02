Cotton Creek Winery hosting fundraiser for owner battling stage 4 lung, liver cancer

Their employees are seeing an outpouring of support after stepping up to host a fundraiser this weekend.

BEAUMONT, Texas — This weekend, you'll have the opportunity to help the owners of Cotton Creek Winery as they go through a difficult time.

The owner of the winery is battling cancer. It’s a reality that’s straining his family as they try to run their own business and pay for expensive medical bills.

Their employees have stepped up to host a fundraiser this weekend, and they said they've already seen an outpouring of support.

Cotton Creek Winery on Phelan Blvd in Beaumont is just shutting down for Friday night.



But on Saturday, they're preparing for a big day to support their owner, and they want you to be a part of it.

"It's a fun-filled day,” said Derek McWilliams, a server at Cotton Creek Winery. “I mean, we'll have live music. Spencer marks and one of the Kaiser Brothers will be playing live music. We'll have the Corvette Club up. There we'll have about 24 different corvettes."



McWilliams said the occasion may not be joyful, but the event promises fun, food, and community.



"Cancer hits home with a lot of people here, especially in Southeast Texas. Everybody's affected in some way,” McWilliams said.



He said the fundraiser is all for his boss, Artie Tucker.



The winery's owner was recently diagnosed with stage four lung and liver cancer.



McWilliams' initiative was a relief to them, especially Artie Tucker's wife.



"We told her and as soon as we told her, she just she broke down and cried,” McWilliams said.

The big fundraiser is happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. but they've already seen an outpouring of support.



"I’ve been really impressed with the response through social media,” McWilliams said. “And through the people coming into the winery to either want to purchase t-shirts or make a donation I have so many people ask me how they can help."



So, what can you expect tomorrow?



"We will be selling chips, links, and drinks for $7 and then we'll also be having desserts like cookies or brownies or cupcakes so that stores to go along with it," McWilliams said.

The Corvette Club will also be making an appearance. There will be live music and many 'Team Artie' T-shirts for sale.



"I just know that Tracy and Artie do so much and get back to our community here in Southeast Texas,” McWilliams said. “And just doing this. It just shows how much they are well respected and loved in this community and it's just it's very overwhelming and I’m very blessed to be a part of it."

Derek said their goal is to raise $5,000 but he believes with the support they've had so far, they will easily surpass it.