Man in critical condition after shooting in Orange neighborhood Friday afternoon

ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police officers are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Friday afternoon.

It happened in the 100 block of Schley Ave around 2:40 p.m.

Officers on the scene confirmed with a 12News crew that one man was shot and is in critical condition.

The victim was taken to a hospital by Acadian Ambulance. His identity has not been released by officials.

The investigation is ongoing. A suspect has not been identified by police at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

