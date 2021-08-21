Caesars to reinvent Isle of Capri Lake Charles into all new Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles

Construction is scheduled to be completed by fall 2022.

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Caesars Entertainment Inc. plans to reinvent Isle of Capri Lake Charles into an all new resort with new features, games, food and more.

Caesars announced plans to bring the Lake Charles resort ashore and transform the property into the all new Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles in a Saturday media release.

Preliminary plans for the resort include more than 60,000 square feet of casino space, close to 1,000 slot machines and table games, a live poker room with 10 tables, a completely redesigned hotel tower with rooms inspired by local scenery and more.

“We are excited to return to operations in Lake Charles in fall 2022 with an all-new resort experience, introducing our iconic Horseshoe brand,” Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, said in a Caesar Entertainment media release. “Our growing pledge to Louisiana and the region’s growth continues with this investment, and we are proud to lead in the recovery of Lake Charles and its community.”

Caesars is the parent company of Isle of Capri Lake Charles. Isle of Capri Lake Charles was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic and damage from Hurricane Laura in 2020. Casino officials said they had no idea that once Isle of Capri shut down, it would not reopen again for two years.

“Between the pandemic and the destruction wrought by Hurricane Laura, the challenges our Team Members have faced are unparalleled,” Jeff Favre, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Isle of Capri Lake Charles, said in the release. “I'm thrilled to take this dynamic step forward toward getting our Team Members back to work serving our guests.”

According to the release, construction should be complete by fall 2022.

Also on12NewsNow.com ...

From a Caesars Entertainment media release:

Lake Charles, LA (Aug. 19, 2021) – Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (“Caesars” or the “Company”), parent company of Isle of Capri Lake Charles, shared further plans today on its investment to bring casino operations ashore while also transforming the property into the all-new Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles. Following the forced closure of Isle of Capri due to the COVID-19 pandemic and damage from Hurricane Laura in 2020, Caesars will reinvent the Lake Charles resort with exciting new amenities and gaming offerings. Construction should be complete by fall 2022.

Preliminary plans include (subject to Louisiana Gaming Control Board approval):

More than 60,000 square feet of casino space with nearly 1,000 slot machines and table games.

WSOP Poker Room, a live Poker Room named for and carrying the spirit of the legendary World Series of Poker, with 10 tables.

All-new Caesars Sportsbook location, providing a best-in-class sports betting experience.

Completely redesigned hotel tower with 253 rooms inspired by local scenery.

New culinary offerings including the award-winning Brew Brothers Tap House.

An economic driver for the region, construction of Horseshoe Lake Charles will look to create 300+ construction jobs.

“We are excited to return to operations in Lake Charles in fall 2022 with an all-new resort experience, introducing our iconic Horseshoe brand, said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. “Our growing pledge to Louisiana and the region’s growth continues with this investment, and we are proud to lead in the recovery of Lake Charles and its community.”

“When Isle of Capri shut down amid the COVID-19 panic, we had no idea it wouldn’t reopen again for more than two years. Between the pandemic and the destruction wrought by Hurricane Laura, the challenges our Team Members have faced are unparalleled," said Jeff Favre, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Isle of Capri Lake Charles. “I'm thrilled to take this dynamic step forward toward getting our Team Members back to work serving our guests.”

Additionally, the property will join Caesars Rewards, the largest gaming loyalty program in the world, upon reopening. Caesars Rewards gives players the opportunity to earn and redeem Reward Credits at more than 50 destinations across the U.S.