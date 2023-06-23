Coast Guard rescues 2 men, dog stranded after 16-foot boat capsizes near Sabine Pass Wednesday afternoon

The skiff had capsized, reportedly due to the wake of passing vessels, near the Cheniere LNG plant.

SABINE PASS, Texas — Two Southeast Texas boaters and a dog were assisted Wednesday afternoon after a 16-foot boat capsized near Sabine Pass.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a report from 911 dispatchers Wednesday afternoon at about 3 p.m. that the two men and a dog were stranded according to a news release from the Coast Guard.

Their 16-foot skiff had capsized, reportedly due to the wake of passing vessels, near the Cheniere LNG plant.

The men and dog were stranded on the bank of Sabine Pass the release said.

A 29-foot "Response Boat-Small Crew" was sent from the Coast Guard Station Sabine Pass and picked up the two men and dog at about 3:17 p.m. and brought them to a nearby boat ramp.

One of the men had minor injuries but he did not need medical attention according to the release.

The boat's owner will be arranging to have it salvaged.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.