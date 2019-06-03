BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont City County approved a $1.8 million pipe bursting contract on Tuesday.

The contract is with IPR South Central to replace defective sewer lines and manholes throughout the City of Beaumont according to a City of Beaumont news release.

The contract was approved on Tuesday, March 5 according to the release.

RELATED: Mayor speaks on city projects, upcoming plans at State of the City luncheon

The City maintains around 769 miles of sewer lines and over 10,000 sewer manholes according to the release. This project, among others, is meant to help keep the sewer infrastructure in working according to the release.

Citizens are encouraged to report sewer problems directly to the City using the Beaumont 311 mobile app, available for download for your iPhone (https://goo.gl/KBX18j) or Android (https://goo.gl/rve5mt) device.