BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames delivered the State of the City for 2019 on Thursday.

The event was hosted by the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce and was intended to inform attendees on the accomplishments for the year and plans for the future.

Several hundred people gathered at the Beaumont Event Centre for the luncheon, which included a review of city departmental activities and allowed the mayor to present her vision for the upcoming year.

The discussion reported that several petrochemical expansion projects are underway, and the population should soon top 120,000 people. Ames also reported that the general fund balance is above $125 million.

Ames discussed plans for ten million to be spent over two fiscal years on Washington, Amarillo and the Northwest Parkway.

$6.5 million will be spent over two fiscal years on water system repairs and improvements at the Lawson and Loeb stations.

Ames also said the traffic circle will return at 11th and College.