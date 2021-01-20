Chamber’s County to receive COVID-19 vaccination hub; Officials working to identify site location

Pre-registration is required since the county will have a limited number of vaccines available.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A COVID-19 vaccination hub has been designated in Chambers County as the state tries to expand vaccine rollouts.

Chambers County health officials began working to identify potential mass vaccination sites and workers on Jan. 16, after learning the county was receiving a hub.

The Southeast Texas county has been allocated 1,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a representative from the Chambers County Public Health Department.

Since the county will have a limited number of vaccines available, pre-registration is required.

Registration will take place on a first-come, first-served basis. Vaccines will be available for people in the Phase 1A and Phase 1B category.

Officials are in the process of planning drive thru and walk-up vaccination sites for Chambers County residents. No unregistered walk-ups will be accepted.

The representative said officials will not release locations publicly, but the date will be public.

"Once a person registers for a vaccine date, they will receive the time and location of their vaccine site, as well as any additional pertinent information," the Chambers County representative told 12News.

The Chambers County Public Health Department said more information will be released once plans are finalized.