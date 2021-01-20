Three suspects involved in aggravated robbery at Hamshire convenience store

The robbery happened on Monday around 11:30 p.m. at the Cowboy Travel Plaza in Hamshire.

HAMSHIRE, Texas — Officials are looking for three suspects involved in an aggravated robbery at a Hamshire convenience store.

The robbery happened Monday around 11:30 p.m. at the Cowboy Travel Plaza in Hamshire.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the three suspects.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Statement from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...

