Car explosion inside Sonic Drive-In parking lot leaves 1 injured, police say

The explosion was so significant that HPD Bomb Squad and ATF officials responded to the scene.

HOUSTON, Texas — A dangerous car explosion at a Sonic Drive-In parking lot Friday night left one man injured, police say.

HPD Assistant Chief of Police Wyatt Martin said authorities responded to the explosion which happened in the 5100 block of West 34th Street near the Northwest Freeway at around 11:15 p.m.

Police say an employee of the Sonic went to get into his personal vehicle when the employee smelled an odor, which he believed to be gas.

After starting the car, police say the employee rolled his window down due to the smell getting worse, before eventually getting out.

Moments after getting out of the car, police say the car exploded, sending debris hundreds of feet from the scene.

Police say the employee managed to survive the blast and was taken to a local hospital with relatively minor injuries.

HPD Bomb Squad and ATF officials were called to the scene, but at this time the explosion is believed to be an accident, police say.