WATCH: Gov. Abbott gives border security update in McAllen Friday

The conference is taking place at 2:45 p.m. on Friday at the Anzalduas International Bridge in McAllen.

MCALLEN, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will hold a news conference to provide an update on the state's border security's latest efforts.

The governor will first receive a border security briefing at 1 p.m. at the Tomas Garces National Guard Armory in Weslaco. Following the briefing, he will provide the details on their mission.

Gov. Abbott's office also shared a press release on Friday saying that, since the launch of Operation Lone Star, it has led to more than 263,900 migrant apprehensions and more than 16,240 criminal arrests, with more than 13,500 felony charges reported. More than 5,400 weapons and over $41.5 million have reportedly been seized.

The operation is ramping up mass migration response efforts in preparation for caravans, they say.

Gov. Abbott will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Texas National Guard Brigadier General Ronald W. Burkett II and Texas Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Freeman Martin.