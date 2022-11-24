Charlton Pollard Park at 'top priority' for Beaumont's new $1.4M parks and rec budget

During the city council meeting on Tuesday, council members approved $1.4 million for playgrounds across Beaumont.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City leaders have approved money to bring new life into Charlton-Pollard Park since its closure in September.

The city put up fencing after 12News reported on dilapidated and dangerous equipment.

During the city's council meeting on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, council members approved $1.4 million for playgrounds across Beaumont.

Charlton Pollard Park will be getting a cut of that money.

Londyn Thomas says her grandfather Charles Thomas use to take her to the beloved Beaumont park when she was younger.

Now, it's not an option.

"It has like mildew and stuff over there and it's breaking down a lot. One time it was raining right and it had like orange stuff on it and I don't know what it was so it was like sticky," she said.

Beaumont Ward Three Councilman Audwin Samuel says he was made aware of the playground's dire condition by the neighborhood association.

Concerned citizens were also calling the city.

"The equipment was in bad condition and we don't want to put the children's safety at risk," Samuel said.

The new $1.4 million parks and rec budget will hopefully be the answer to replace the current 19-year-old structure that stands today.

"We've gone through a transition with staff with city manager so there was going to be some things that kind of needed attention. So now we're moving in that direction," Samuel said.

The new budget will be spread through parks across Beaumont.

"Right now we're looking to expand our parks and have things that will keep youth occupied, things that will keep them involved in positive things," Beaumont Mayor Robin Mouton.

Families say a new playground, may get their kids back outdoors.

"The kids need to get out instead of being in the house it seems like they are really trying to get it up going and do it right," said Charles Thomas.

City council members said they want to hear final bids and recommendations from the park advisory board, but Councilman Samuel says new equipment for Charlton Pollard park is his first priority.