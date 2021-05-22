Buna businesswoman survives 'Shark Tank,' gets $200K investment deal

Most people here at home know her as Destiny Padgett, but to her customers from all over she's the lady boss behind Lit Handlers.

If you turned on the ABC show Shark Tank Friday night, you may have seen a familiar face. A businesswoman from Buna pitched her product to the professionals.

Most people in Southeast Texas know her as Destiny Padgett, but to her customers from all over, she's the lady boss behind Lit Handlers.

Padgett launched her company back in 2014 starting with nifty koozies, featuring a little pocket to hold more than a cold drink.

She was already filling 70 to 100 orders per day, but she went into the Tank hoping for some help.

“They are 3mm neoprene,” Padgett explained. “The same material that surfers and divers use as wetsuits, what surfers use for diving. The handle, you know, everybody is saying hold my beer... like no. You get your own handle on it and I had to do something to make it different and to get a patent.”

Mr. Wonderful and Daymond John offered destiny a deal for $200k for 25 percent. But Daymond said he would go down to 20 percent, so she said yes to him. The 12News team is excited for her, and you can bet, we'll be following up.