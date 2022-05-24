Bridge City Police Department searching for man missing since February

Alexander "Beau" James, 35, was last seen in Bridge City.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — The Bridge City Police Department needs the public's help in finding a man they say has been missing for more than two months.

Alexander "Beau" James, 35, was last seen in Bridge City. James was last seen sometime in February 2022. The exact day is unknown.

It is unclear where James was last seen or what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Police are asking if anyone has any information on where he may be, please contact the Bridge City Police Department at 409-735-5028, extension 2.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Bridge City Police Department:

** MISSING PERSON **

Bridge City Police Department is investigating a missing person. Alexander "Beau" James is a 35 yr old white male last seen in Bridge City around February of 2022. If anyone knows any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Bridge City Police Department at 409-735-5028 ext. #2