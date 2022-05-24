Two Republican candidates facing off in race for Newton County Judge

Incumbent Kenneth Weeks will face off against Ronnie Cochran.

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Two men are vying for the position of Newton County judge.

Incumbent Kenneth Weeks will face off against Ronnie Cochran. Weeks has been in the position for a little over three years.

12News spoke with the candidates about what Newton County needs.

“42% of our workforce leave Newton County to go outside of our county for work,” Weeks said. “So, I sat here in the county judge's seat, trying to produce jobs for our people in Newton County.”

“We wanted answers, we couldn’t get any answers,” Cochran said. “So, I threw my name in the hat and said if I can't get the answers one way, I’ll run for judge and try to get them my way.”

Cochran said he specifically is looking for transparency when it comes to the county's finances.

Weeks has been praised for playing a critical role in attracting a new biorefinery to Newton County that will bring along with it more than 100 jobs.

Whoever wins on Tuesday will win outright since there is no Democratic challenger.

Voters across the state of Texas and in Southeast Texas are heading to the polls on May 24 for the 2022 Midterm Primary Election runoff.

