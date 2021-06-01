Police: Child's body found in Jasper motel believed to be 6-year-old missing Houston boy

The boy's body was found Tuesday in the 200 block of West Gibson Street at the Best Western Inn in the city.

JASPER, Texas — The body of a missing 6-year-old boy out of Houston is believed to have been found in a Jasper motel room Tuesday evening, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said police in Jasper found a child’s body in a motel room. The body is believed to be 6-year-old Samuel Olson, who was reported missing last week in southwest Houston, Finner confirmed.

"A possible suspect is in custody and will be interviewed by our homicide investigators. More details will be provided at a news briefing tomorrow. I ask the entire Houston community to join HPD in sending prayers for Samuel and his family." Finner wrote in a Twitter post Tuesday night.

The boy's body was found Tuesday evening in the 200 block of West Gibson Street at the Best Western Inn of Jasper. 12News crew is on the scene Tuesday night.

Officers say the little boy was reported missing Thursday, May 27 by someone claiming Samuel was taken by another person. He turned six on Saturday.

Houston Police say Samuel attended Holbrook Elementary in Cy-Fair ISD. The last time Houston Police were able to independently verify Samuel Olson's location was on April 30 when he was at school, according to our sister station.

Houston Police searched on Monday in a Houston apartment complex named the Gateway at Ellington. Police received reports that this was the last known location that Samuel was seen. The Texas Equusearch also planned to search for him on Tuesday.

The apartment complex is being rented by an acquaintance of Samuel's dad's girlfriend, police say.

So far, both search areas have returned no clues, but overnight into early Tuesday, a black Dodge car was towed from the apartment complex.

“We’re all just really confused about everything that was going on at the moment,” Samuel’s grandmother Tonya Olson told KHOU Tuesday afternoon. “It’s just about bringing Sam home safe.”

Houston Police said Samuel's parents have joint custody, and as of Monday, they had no idea if they were dealing with a child custody issue or if they're getting accurate information from people who have a connection to Samuel.

At the time, no one seemed to know where he was or where he could be.

This is an ongoing investigation and a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

