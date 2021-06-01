Anyone with information that could help police can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Investigators in the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division hope someone will recognize the suspects in a video that shows a recent converter theft attempt that resulted in gunfire.

Note: the raw video is shown in this story above — loud gunfire audio warning

The crime happened April 23 at about 7:30 p.m., according to the Houston Police Department.

The video shows several residents in the 7700 block of Corporate running outside after they got word someone was under one of their vehicles with a saw. The residents chased the suspects and managed to get their saw, police said.

One of the three suspects ran to his vehicle and grabbed a gun and then began to shoot at the residents.

As the residents were running away, they dropped the saw. The thieves retrieved it and then fled but not before one of them slipped and fell, the video showed.

Police said the suspect who was under the vehicle with the saw was a black male about 22 to 28 years old and about 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He had brown eyes and black braided hair. He was wearing a black shirt and tan pants with white shoes. Police also said this was the man who fired the gun.

The second suspect was said to be about 27 years old, and the third suspect was about 20 years old, police said. All three can be seen in the video, at one point.