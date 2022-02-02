Gator Country's Big Al predicts 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day

Move over Phil! Everything is bigger in Texas, including who predicts our weather on Groundhog Day.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog has spoken. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Wednesday morning and that means it will be six more weeks of winter.

Big Al at Gator Country has his own prediction.



This 90-year-old alligator is not only the oldest but most accurate at predicting the weather, according to Gary Saurage the owner of Gator Country.



For the last 16 years, Big Al has been predicting the weather.



How does he do it? Saurage tempts him with a piece of chicken.

If he takes a bite, spring is on the way. If he refuses his snack, winter is here to stay.

On Wednesday, Big Al took some convincing to rise to the surface.

He wasn't eager to open wide. He did not eat the chicken.



That means six more weeks of winter weather!

Head Intern Nicholas Casteneda told 12News why they've relied on Big Al for all these years.



“It would make sense as to why he is our go-to guy since our sign says he is the legendary guy, so he would be our go-to guy. Even though we have tex over here,” Casteneda said.



There are a lot of cool additions and upgrades at Gator Country. Those who visit this Thursday could be the first to dine in the facility's enclosed restaurant.