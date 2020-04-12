Beaumont's First Baptist Church offering free drive-through Christmas light display during December

For those looking for ways to safely celebrate this holiday season, the drive-through display only takes about five minutes and is free for visitors

BEAUMONT, Texas — Families looking for ways to celebrate the Christmas season safely this year can join in on what Beaumont's First Baptist Church is calling a new annual tradition.

The church will offer a Christmas drive-through 'light park' with more than 20,000 lights on its property from Dec. 3-Dec. 6, Dec. 10-13 and Dec. 17-31.

The light show can be seen each evening from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

It's free to visit, and the drive is about five minutes long. Visitors can go to agiftofhope.net on any smartphone to listen to an audio narrative while driving through.

The church is at 3739 North Major Drive in Beaumont.

From a FBC news release:

