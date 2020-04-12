Main Street Market event being held at Beaumont Civic Center with reduced capacity, COVID-19 precautions

The co-chair of the event told 12News it almost didn't happen this year, but is being held with some COVID-19 guidelines in place for attendees

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont's annual Main Street Market is usually a huge event for the community, but this year, it's operating at 75 percent capacity.

According to the event Facebook page, the 2019 market allowed the Junior League of Beaumont to donate more than $45,000 to non-profits in the area.

If you do attend, you'll need a mask to enter, and a temperature check at the door.

Katherine Williams, co-chair of the market, said they made lots of changes for 2020.

"We have worked really hard this year to bring a safe market to our community," Williams said.

The annual Main Street Market at the Beaumont Civic Center almost didn't happen this year.

"We went back and forth multiple times, we also looked into some options to go virtually," Williams said.

MORE | Beaumont Main Street Market 2020

Ultimately, Williams said it was better to put money back into the community and do their best to plan a pandemic-friendly event.

"I come from a small business family, I know how important it is to shop local," Williams said.

The vendors at the three-day event have all had a tough year.

"They're so thankful for an in-person market this year," Williams said.

These may not be the crowds health officials want to see, but one Beaumont city council member said it's all about 'personal responsibility' to stay safe.

Randy Feldschau just recovered from the virus.

"I quarantined for ten days," Feldschau said.

The councilman said public health comes first, but understands our economy needs to be back up and running, especially for local shops.

"I know how important it is to shop local and shop with those small businesses. You know, your money goes directly to their families," Williams said.

For events like this to continue, councilman Feldschau said it's going to take the effort of the community.

"I think we need to understand this pandemic is real, and that there are people who have underlying health issues, or they're older in age, and we have to do everything we can to protect those people," Feldschau said.