Suspected DWI driver hits Beaumont Police patrol unit early Friday

The officer had stopped to assist a man who was walking in the roadway just after 4 a.m. Friday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont Police Officer was injured early Friday morning when her patrol unit was struck by a suspected DWI driver.

The officer had stopped to assist a man who was walking in the roadway along the 100 block of the IH-10 North Service Rd just after 4 a.m. Friday according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

After the officer picked the man up and was driving away with her overhead emergency lights still activated the patrol unit was struck by 2015 Chrysler 200 police said.

Police believe the driver of the Chrysler, Frank DeCarlos, 30, was intoxicated at the time of the wreck.

He was taken to Baptist Hospital to be medically cleared and then taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where he was booked.

The officer received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth. The man she had picked up refused treatment according to the release.

This is the second Beaumont Police unit involved in a wreck in less than 12 hours.

Another Beaumont patrol unit was involved in a wreck Thursday night at the intersection of Dowlen Rd and Westgate Dr at about 8 p.m.

MORE | Get Southeast Texas traffic info

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release...

On February 18, 2022 at 4:06 a.m., a BPD Patrol Officer was traveling northbound in the 100 block of IH-10 N service road after picking up a a male that was walking in the middle of the roadway.

The officer had overhead red and blue emergency lights still activated when a 2015 blue Chrysler 200, struck the patrol unit from behind.

The officer sustained non life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

The male the officer assisted, refused any EMS treatment.

During the investigation, it was determined the driver of the Chrysler, Fank DeCarlos 30 years of age, was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

DeCarlos was transported to Baptist Hospital where he was medically cleared for jail, he was then transported to Jefferson County Jail and booked in.