Vinton man found guilty, sentenced to life with no parole in murder of Orange County couple

ORANGE, Texas — The man accused in the 2021 shooting deaths of an Orange County couple has been found guilty and sentenced Friday morning.

The Orange County jury found Manka Alonzo Melson, 25, of Vinton, La, guilty after a trial that began on Monday.

Melson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Aaliyah Paris Gradnigo, 18, and Thalamus Livings, 23, of Orange.

Melson has been held on $2 million in bonds in the Orange County Jail since he was arrested nearly a month after the killings.

In court, the prosecution said that Melson sent thousands of texts to Gradnigo before the murder took place.

The trial was before Judge Rex Peveto. in Orange County's 163rd District Court.

More than a year ago, officers responded to the 2300 block of Coronado Place around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, after the reported shooting.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the couple with gunshot wounds. Livings was pronounced dead at the scene, and Gradnigo was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died due to her gunshot wound.

Opening statements heard during murder trial on Monday

Family members of Gradnigo and Livings gathered to pray for guidance outside of the Orange County courtroom before the trial began.

During opening statements, Prosecutor Krispen Walker said it was ironic that the trial began on Valentines Day. Walker said in part that the case did not involve love but, “an account of being possessive, controlling and manipulation.”

According to Walker, cell phone records showed that Melson texted Gradnigo more than 10,000 times between December of 2019 and January of 2021. One of those messages was sent just moments before the murder took place.

Gradnigo and Livings drove from Orange to Houston on the day they were killed, Walker said in court. Phone records revealed that Melson also drove to Houston and back the same day.

Melson told police he drove to Houston to sell a car, but that the buyer never showed up. Walker said that witnesses told police they should look into Melson.

The defense did not offer an opening statement.

In January 2022, family and friends of the couple gathered to hold a balloon release to mark the one-year anniversary of their deaths.

Orange Mayor Larry Spears attended the release and gave the family a proclamation stating that September 4 would be Aaliyah Paris Gradnigo Day in the city of Orange.