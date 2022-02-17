Beaumont Police unit towed away after major crash on Dowlen Road Thursday night

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a major wreck that left one of their patrol cars damaged Thursday night.
It happened in the 6300 block of Westgate Drive and at Dowlen Road around 8 p.m.
12News crew at the scene saw a damaged Beaumont Police patrol unit being towed away.
It is unclear at this time if anyone was injuried.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
