x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Beaumont Police unit towed away after major crash on Dowlen Road Thursday night

It happened in the 6300 block of Westgate Drive and Dowlen Road around 8 p.m.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a major wreck that left one of their patrol cars damaged Thursday night.

It happened in the 6300 block of Westgate Drive and at Dowlen Road around 8 p.m.

12News crew at the scene saw a damaged Beaumont Police patrol unit being towed away. 

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injuried.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

Related Articles

In Other News

Jefferson County deadline for sale of Ford Park 1 day away for investors to close on deal