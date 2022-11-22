Beaumont candlelight vigil set to mourn, honor victims of Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting

The vigil will take place at the Event Center patio located on 700 Crocket Street from 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont community are gathering in remembrance of the people who were killed in a "horrific" shooting at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub.

The Triangle Caucus, PFlag Beaumont and Jefferson County Democrats are hosting a silent candlelight vigil Tuesday. The vigil will take place at the Event Center patio located at 700 Crocket Street from 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Those who attend will come together, "to mourn and honor the lives lost at Club Q in Colorado Springs."

The deadly shooting began late Saturday, November 19, 2022 night. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is accused of opening fire at Club Q using an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon, ultimately killing five people and injuring many more.

One clubgoer said he thought the initial gunshots were a part of the music until he heard more and saw the flash of a gun muzzle, according to the Associated Press.

Police said "heroic" patrons were able to subdue the suspected killer before he could harm any more people. Officers arrived within minutes and arrested the gunman.

Club Q spoke about the deadly attack on their Facebook page saying in part they were, "devastated by the senseless attack on our community." The club thanked, "the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

The club posted a link on their Facebook page where people can donate to help the victims of Saturday's shooting.

According to the Associated Press, court records show Aldrich is facing five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury. As of Monday, prosecutors had not filed the charges in court.

To be officially charged with the hate crimes charges, officials will have to prove the suspect was, 'motivated by bias, such as against the victims’ actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity."

