Southeast Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations declining, doctors believe vaccines are helping to flatten curve

For the past few months, the fight against COVID has been one-sided.



"Being helpless honestly, when you have patients that are sick and you see them decline, knowing you can't do anything about it. You can't stop it," said Dr. Msonthi Levine, internal medicine physician.



In August 2021, Southeast Texas saw the most deaths since the start of the pandemic.



"The hallways in the emergency department used to be littered with patients, just about every space imaginable. They were having to create space where there was no space," Levine said.



Levine is in the hospitals every day. He said things have finally slowed down in the last few weeks.



"It seems the volume has gone down quite drastically, I would say two weeks ago I had several COVID patients at St. Elizabeth, and now, [I] don't have any," Levine said.



Southeast Texas was averaging 97 cases a day in February. By July that jumped to 105 cases but in September, we had 403 a day, and on Wednesday, that number is 255.



"Several things that have really helped quiet the pandemic down, but as the experts mention the virus is still in the community, and there can still be some caseloads," said Dr. Praphul Joshi, associate professor, public health, at Sam Houston University.