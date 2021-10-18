Beaumont nurse says music career did not end with NBC's the Voice, thanks everyone that supported him through

Vaughn Mugol said the journey brought with it new experiences, new connections and new friends that he considers family.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont nurse made Southeast Texas headlines when three out of four judges turned their chairs and asked him to be on their team on NBC’S The Voice.

“Honestly, it’s been so amazing,” Vaughn Mugol, previous contest on The Voice, said. “Everyone has been so supportive of me. It’s just been really crazy, been a roller coaster.”

Mugol joined team Ariana on Sept. 20 after singing Ed Sheeran’s 'The A-Team.' He was sadly eliminated on October 12 after a battle with Katherine Ann Mohler.

Even though, Grande’ chose Mohler instead of him, Mugol said he was blessed just to be able to work with the famous singer. He said she was supportive of him from the moment he joined the team.

“Honestly, she’s been amazing. She’s literally, like, an angel,” Mugol said. “Like, just being so supportive of, not just me, but everyone else on her team. She’s been though our journey all throughout, and I know she’s going to be supporting us even after the show. So, it’s been really awesome.”

Mugol said the show challenged him in certain ways, but he enjoyed his overall experience.

“I guess you could say I’m more of a balladeer, so slow songs usually. So having to sing fast paced songs, it’s been new to me, but honestly, it’s been pretty fun overall,” Mugol said.

The singer said he made new friends that he considers family along the way. Mugol said he expects these new-found friendships to live beyond The Voice.

“I’ve made so many friends,” Mugol said. “Even my battle partner, KK, all of us are really close together. It’s been so amazing because I feel like I’ve created this new family, new connections. I know that all of us are going to stick together even after the show.”

The Beaumont nurse said he is thankful for the support he received from his family, friends, Grande’ and new-found fanbase. The fanbase caught him completely off guard.

“Honestly, I’m still in shock in all of it because I was not expecting for everything to blow up like this,” he said. “So, I’m just really thankful for, you know, everyone that’s been supporting me in my music journey.”

Mugol said the journey that loved ones have supported him through is not over yet.

“I actually just made some new connections, so I might be doing some shows as well,” Mugol said. “I might make more music covers. I might even travel to Tennessee and make music there. At the same time, I do plan on going back to the hospital and still be a nurse.”