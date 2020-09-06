BEAUMONT, Texas — From hiring practices to current policies, police departments are under a microscope right now in the US after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

One Beaumont organization is hoping Floyd's death leads to changes.

Michael Cooper is the Beaumont NAACP president.

"We're gonna be focus on things that's gonna make a difference in our community so it starts here," Cooper said.

Cooper has partnered with community leaders, lawyers and businessmen.

They want to present a collective plan to the Beaumont Police Department with new policies that they believe will better service the community.

"There is some things that we are going to ask for them if we don't get the ask then there are going to be some things that we are going to demand, if we don't get the demand then we will go to next level," Cooper said.

Congressional democrats unveiled their police reform bill on Monday. It includes banning no-knock warrants on drug cases and choke holds during arrests.

Cooper says the local list is likely to reflect that and says the time to act is now.

"I'm glad that Nancy Pelosi, Congress, the Senate; they are doing all that they should do but those are slow processes, we need immediate answers and I want the public to know that we're on the job," Cooper said.

RELATED: Minneapolis City Council announces intent to disband police department

RELATED: Peaceful march in Vidor joins cry for justice in wake of George Floyd's death

Haley Morrow with Beaumont PD says the department constantly evaluates procedures and changing legislation.

"Laws are always changing and so we're always evaluating what we do and why we do it," Morrow said.



Since 2010, Beaumont Police Department has had a community advisory committee. They help shape some policies that are put in place, while helping the department hear concerns of the community.

James Reed is one the 15 members of that committee.



"Once we start listening to each other that's the beginning of change," Reed said.

He believes groups like this are needed now more than ever.

"Anytime you can sit in front of those powers that be and voice your concern or hear what they have to say and they actually hear what you have to say it can be nothing but positive," Reed said.

In a season of unrest, many hope that changes are on the horizon.

Cooper says they're still compiling the list of things that they will ask the Beaumont Police Department to strongly consider.





Also on 12NewsNow.com

Kneeling during national anthem shows signs of resurgence

Remembering George Floyd: Thousands pass through Fountain of Praise church for public viewing

AMBER Alert canceled for 7-month-old Irving girl; mother still at-large