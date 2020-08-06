VIDOR, Texas — Chants for change were the message Saturday as hundreds stood in unity in Vidor for a peaceful march in memory of George Floyd.

Organizers asked attendees to wear black clothes and bring signs calling for justice.

A plea for justice — an echo of the same message being sent from protests across the country.



Hundreds packed Raymond Gould Park for a peaceful demonstration in Vidor on Saturday after the death of George Floyd.

Yalakesen Baath is one of the organizers.



"It's just a testament of what God can do do whenever you are committed and that's what we wanted to show," Baath said.

Organizers say the city's reputation has not been welcoming to folks of color but for year's the city has worked to rid themselves of that narrative.



Many are hopeful that Saturday's march means change is coming. Folks from different backgrounds all came together as one.

Off in the distance, more than a dozen men armed with guns showed up to the protest to protect a nearby veteran's memorial.

Christopher Schexnider was among them.

"Don't worry about us, we're all second amendment constitutionalists so don't worry about us. We're law-abiding citizens," Schexnider said.

Schexnider says the majority of the men in the group agree with the protestors and hope that this event could change Vidor's perception.

"They don't know, they don't realize that Vidor has changed and I hope that this shines a better light on the town," Schexnider said.

Organizers say they're open to having future rallies in Vidor and hope their message of unity carries on.





