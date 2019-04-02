BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont ISD is holding community meetings about the recent board-approved charter school partnerships for low-performing schools.

The meetings will start at 6 p.m. at each school. Smith Middle School's meeting is on Feb. 4, Jones-Clark Elementary School's is on Feb. 6, and Fehl-Price's Elementary School's meeting is on Feb. 7.

The school district voted unanimously 6-0 in favor of Responsive Education Solutions and Phalen Leadership Academies operating educational programs in these schools.

The partnership will take affect for the 2019-20 school year, 12News previously reported. The vote means the district will enter into into an SB1882 partnership with the charter operators, which allows the two charter schools to run Fehl-Price and Jones-Clark Elementary Schools as well as Smith Middle School, according to items on the meeting agenda for the vote.

The three schools were in danger of closing due to poor test scores, 12News reported in Nov. 2018.

At that time, Beaumont ISD assistant superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen said those schools have not met the standard for four or five years and were at risk of being taken over by the state.

Beaumont ISD