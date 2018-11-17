BEAUMONT — Beaumont Independent School District’s Associate Superintendent Shannon Allen says three schools — Fehl-Price Elementary, Jones-Clark Elementary, and Smith Middle School could all be shutdown due to poor test scores.

"These campuses have not met the standard for four years or five years, so that's why we're in this predicament," Beaumont ISD assistant superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen said. "If they don’t make it at the conclusion of the school year, then those campuses could possibly be taken over by the state."

To help improve test scores, the districts want to get outside help.

"What we're possibly looking at is partnering with maybe a charter organization, or maybe a local university to come in and partner with us to manage those schools," Dr. Allen said.

Rosalinda Lozano said she’s had two kids graduate from from Beaumont ISD school programs. She says she’s disappointed with the district's performance, but she thinks parents share the blame.

"It starts at home too, not only in the district. I understand the school has failed, but it starts with us at home," Lozano said.

Dr. Allen says if approved by the board of managers, this decision would help the district in more ways than one. The district received roughly thirty proposals to administer what's known as the "Call for Quality Schools Program."

The board is expected to make a decision at its December meeting.

