$8M cost of upgrades, repairs may trigger closure of Beaumont ISD's Lucas Pre-K Center

BEAUMONT, Texas — The current class of 269 4-year-olds at the Lucas Pre-K Center campus in the north end of Beaumont could be the last to graduate from the aging campus.

Beaumont Independent School District school board members will discuss the closing of the campus at a board meeting Thursday evening.

An item titled "Approve the reassignment of students at Lucas Pre-K to designated elementary campuses based on facility capacity" is on the board's agenda for Thursday.

The potential closure was also confirmed by Beaumont ISD spokesperson Jackie Simien.

The agenda item recommends that staff and students for the 2023-24 school year be moved to other campus around the district.

Moving the students would not impact them or their parents and staff would be assigned to new pre-k classrooms to be opened at the Martin, Jones-Clark, Homer and Caldwood campuses according to the agenda.

The district is in the process of upgrading all campuses by adding ballistic film to all windows to slow down any threats along with other safety enhancements according to the agenda.

When they were getting estimates for adding the ballistic film to windows on the Lucas campus, the district learned that all of the windows would need to be replaced.

The cost to replace the windows is $4 million according to the agenda.

In addition to the new windows the campus also needs other upgrades and repairs that total $8.14 million according to the agenda item.

Under the closure plan the district would continue to maintain the facility and look at using it for another district department.

The Texas Education Association only requires specific safety standards for buildings that are occupied by students according to the agenda.

Here's what the campus needs bring it up to the same safety and air quality standards at other district campuses:

Mechanical upgrades $4m

Boiler upgrades $200K

Plumbing upgrades $1.2m

Window replacements $1.2m

Door replacement & vestibules $325K

Utilities $70K • Fencing $60K

PA System & Fire Alarm System $400K

Roof $685K

Estimated Total Cost for Building Repairs $8.14 M

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.