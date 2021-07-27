Beaumont City Council votes 6-1 to buy AT&T building

The city is planning to buy the property located on 555 Main Street and then demolish it to make room for riverfront development.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont City Council has voted to buy the AT&T building in downtown Beaumont.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Above video is from July 23, 2021)

City council voted 6 - 1 to purchase the building with councilman Mike Getz being the lone abstainer.

The mayor and five other council members voted in favor of the purchase.

The city is planning to buy the property located on 555 Main Street and then demolish it to make room for riverfront development.

On Friday, July 16, the city released images from their plans for possible uses of the space where the AT&T building sits. City Manager Kyle Hayes estimates the entire project would cost about $5 million.

Hayes estimates roughly $2.8 million would cover the purchase price of the property from current owner Tom Flanagan. Other expenses would cover the cost of demolition and land improvements.

City of Beaumont releases images of plans for riverfront, AT&T building 1/18

2/18

3/18

4/18

5/18

6/18

7/18

8/18

9/18

10/18

11/18

12/18

13/18

14/18

15/18

16/18

17/18

18/18 1 / 18

Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz said this new idea may not be the best one.

"This is what I’m trying to promote on land that we already own this is celebration park in Naples, Florida. It’s an upscale food truck park," Getz said.

On Tuesday, July 13 the city held a meeting to gauge where the Beaumont community stood on the purchase decision.

The community seemed evenly split on the city’s decision to purchase the building. Some said the purchase of the building would bring in money more to the city.

“You get something in downtown Beaumont, and you see people coming off the freeway to visit,” a member of the Beaumont community who was for the purchase said. “That is money you do not have to spend because that will bring tax dollars to the city. That is what people are not understanding.”

Others argued the money spent on this could be used to better the city of Beaumont. “To develop money into this is not wise when we need streets that do not flood. We need our sewage improved. We need a lot of infrastructures, and this is not infrastructure.”

The city lost the building in 2019 online auction, when Tom Flanagan bought it for more than $2 million. The auction for the building started Feb.11, 2019 and ended Feb. 13, 2019.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.